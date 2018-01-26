Recent weather warm-up raises questions about ice safety

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After the deep freeze in early January formed ice on area rivers and ponds, you may be wondering whether or not the ice is still safe.

The answer is most likely no.

Earlier this month at Heritage Park in East Longmeadow, people were out on the ice playing hockey and were even fishing. But now, after some milder weather and some rain, the snow is pretty much gone and no one was on the ice.

Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explains that “we’ve had what some would call a January thaw. We’ve had temperatures in the 60s at least two days this month. We’ve had some 50s and 40s as well. Our days have been getting above freezing and our nights have been going below freezing, so that’s the situation. Where it’s a little bit more unclear on just how safe the ice is.”

There’s now a sign in front of the pond at Heritage Park saying the ice is unsafe and even lists a number you can call if you have questions about the ice.

In other cities and towns, you should call your local DPW to find out if the ice is safe where you live.