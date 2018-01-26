Deadly pedestrian accident on Parker and Vincent Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that shutdown part of Parker Street Friday night.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the driver involved in the accident is cooperating with police. It is currently unknown if the driver is facing any charges.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Parker and Vincent Streets a little after 8 p.m. The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where they later died.

Walsh added that “the pedestrian crossed the street, not in a crosswalk.”

A portion of Parker Street was blocked off while police investigated, but has since reopened.