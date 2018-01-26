Officials: High school hockey players denied food, water

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Massachusetts high school say the state child welfare agency is investigating allegations that players on the hockey team were denied food and water as punishment for losing games.

Andover High School officials announced Thursday that the state Department of Children and Families is investigating the accusations. Officials previously disclosed that three coaches of the school’s hockey team were placed on leave.

School administrators say the DCF is investigating two reported incidents: students not being allowed a water break while being forced to do punitive conditioning during a practice after losing a game, and players being denied food while returning to Andover after losing an away game.

Andover officials say they’re cooperating with the DCF investigation and will do their own probe.