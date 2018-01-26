Nobel prize winning x-ray machine unveiled at local children’s hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new nobel prize winning x-ray machine was unveiled Friday at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The hospital raised over $1 million to buy the new EOS technology.

The machine ensures kids are 91 percent less exposed to radiation than previous x-ray machines. It’s especially safer for kids who require multiple x-rays during the course of their treatment.

“The burden of that to know that the children can be x-rayed safely and to have it here at Shriners is incredible,” Kathy Macmillan, the manager of Radiology, told 22News.

The hospital is working on developing partnerships with other hospitals so kids can use their EOS Los Dose imaging system.