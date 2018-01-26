Montague to receive grant money to improve drinking and wastewater systems

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $388,000 in grants to help cities and towns improve the operation and maintenance of their drinking water or wastewater systems.

Montague is one of seven communities that will receive funding to help water clean for residents.

They’ll get $40,000 to make improvements in Turners Falls.

In a news release to 22News, Governor Charlie Baker highlighted the importance of the grants, saying, in part:

“Water infrastructure plays a critical role in the quality of life for our communities, so we must ensure that these systems meet the needs of all of our citizens today and into the future.”

Cities and towns can apply for water resource grants and financial assistance through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.