SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing drug charges after police found more than 900 bags of heroin during a search.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Enrique Rosa, 21, is being charged with heroin trafficking after police recovered 950 bags of heroin and $1,954.

Walsh said officers executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. at 29 Warriner Avenue after an investigation.

No further details were available.