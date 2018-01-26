Man airlifted to hospital after logging accident in Heath

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a logging accident in Heath Friday morning.

According to a post on the Colrain Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident happened on Ingram Drive just before 9:30 a.m. Colrain Fire Chief Nick Anzuoni told 22News a man was cutting wood behind his home when he became pinned between some shifting pieces.

When Colrain firefighters were on their way to the home, they were re-routed to the Heath fairgrounds to set up a landing zone for a Lifestar helicopter. Anzuoni said the man suffered a broken leg, and was taken to a trauma center for treatment.