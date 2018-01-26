Local teachers concerned about the future of preschool programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts educators are concerned about the future of pre-school programs preparing children for kindergarten.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and school Superintendent Daniel Warwick discussed the future of early education with the people who provide that service for children who are between three to five years old.

“It’s so important that pre-school children have an experience before they go on into kindergarten,” Janis Santos from Head Start told 22News. “Thing that they need to be socially, academically ready for that first experience.”

“Most of the kids coming in right now are way behind as they enter kindergarten,” Warwick explained. “They don’t have the requisite skills to succeed in kindergarten.”

Their most immediate concern is renewing federal funding when the current four year grant for early education programs runs out next year.