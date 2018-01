WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Short-term lane closures are scheduled for Saturday on I-90 East in Westfield and West Springfield for pothole repairs.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, the lane closures will happen between Exit 3 and Exit 4 from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

If possible, drivers are asked to plan other routes to avoid delays.

Potholes can be reported to MassDOT by calling 857-368-4636/877-623-6846 or by contacting MassDOT online.

