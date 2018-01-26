InFocus: Surviving the winter cold and flu season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter has seen an early onset of the flu, and it is an especially dangerous virus this year. Across the country hundreds of people have been hospitalized, and dozens have died, including here in western Massachusetts.

There seem to be other illnesses that increase during the winter as well, when we are all inside and in close proximity to one another. They can spread quickly in schools with students of all ages, from pre-school to college. Some of those illnesses are preventable with inoculations.

This Sunday on 22News InFocus we will be talking with doctors about the flu, colds and other contagious illnesses that flourish during the winter. We’ll also be discussing prevention and treatment options.

Read the most recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health Influenza report.