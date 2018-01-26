Hope for Holyoke celebrates 3 years of helping addicts recover

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the third anniversary of Hope for Holyoke.

Hope for Holyoke is a peer led recovery center for people dealing with all different types of addiction recovery.

Members of Hope for Holyoke were honored for their personal achievements in their recovery efforts. Nearly 400 people who have visited Hope for Holyoke, have become members.

Deborah Flynn-Gonzalez told 22News people who have recovered are out doing great things.

“We have rooms full of people here that have recovered and have over come their addiction and are now moving on to do great things in their life and in their community,” Flynn-Gonzalez said.

Community partners were also honored for their for their support for the center and it’s mission to help others dealing with addiction.