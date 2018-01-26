Holyoke convicted felon charged with firearm possession

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was charged in federal court in Springfield on Thursday with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a release sent to 22News by the office of United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 25-year-old Akeem Castro is accused of having an AM-15 rifle and ammunition in his possession on March 7, 2017. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The charge carries a sentence of no more than ten years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine between $20,000 and $200,000.