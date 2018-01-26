Hadley police looking for suspect who stole ATM out of Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A brazen robbery in Hadley has left police looking for the person responsible for stealing an ATM out of the Hampshire Mall.

According to Hadley Police Officer Matthew Goulding, the crook used a dolly to wheel the ATM right out of the mall.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying who stole the ATM machine out of the Hampshire Mall this week.

The call about the missing ATM machine came in Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. Mall security told police, someone walked out the mall with an ATM.

“Are they going to put it in the basement, like a ping-pong machine or are they going to try and sell it at a pawn shop or hold it hostage for Bank of America to pay it off,” said Ralph Hill of Amherst.

The ATM is owned by Paramount Management Group. Its 5ft tall and weighs about 500 pounds.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.