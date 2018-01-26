Going hog wild for Christmas!

(KSDK) On January 25, exactly one month after Christmas, Donna McCall still has a Christmas tree. Actually, she has about a dozen of them. They’re donations from her neighbors.

“I had two people bring their trees here,” McCall said.

She picked up the rest.

“I saw one in a yard and I knocked on a door and she was more than happy, yeah, she was more than happy to get rid of it,” she said.

In total, 26 trees have reached her front yard in Affton, Missouri. However, they don’t stay for long. McCall loads around seven at a time back into her truck and hits the road.

“We are heading to the Gentle Barn, which is out in Dittmer, Missouri,” she said.

Around 40 minutes later, she’s getting out of her truck and tossing trees into a pigpen with General Manager Michelle Robertson.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the whole community,” Robertson said.

Robertson says the pigs not only love to eat (undecorated and undyed) Christmas trees, but they also love to play in them.

