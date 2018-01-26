Former Hadley police officer charged with using unreasonable force during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Hadley police officer was taken into police custody and charged in federal court for using unreasonable force during an arrest.

In a news release sent to 22News, the state Department of Justice said 48-year-old Christopher Roeder of Agawam was charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday, with one count of abusing his authority as a police officer and one count of falsification of a document.

Court documents say that on April 3, 2017, Roeder hit a man he arrested in the face, breaking the man’s nose, which he needed plastic surgery to fix.

The man was sitting on a bench in the Hadley Police Department booking area when the assault happened.

The former Hadley officer could face more than 10 years in prison if found guilty.