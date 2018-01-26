Former Greenfield HS football coach was a role model to many students

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – William Budness was well-respected coach at Greenfield High School and became a role model for many students.

He was born in Chicopee and graduated Chicopee High School in 1960. After receiving a degree in education at Boston University, Budness went on to play in the NFL.

He played linebacker for the Oakland Raiders for seven years and was part of the team that played in Super Bowl II. After retiring from the NFL, he taught physical education and coached football at Greenfield High School up until 2002.

“You were scared walking into his office, but it always ended with a laugh,” Greenfield Athletic Director Mike Kuchieski recalled. “He had a very soft side, and wore his heart on his sleeve. And It’s sorry to hear he’s gone.”

Bill Budness’ obituary said donations could be sent to the CTE Center at the Boston University School of Medicine.

CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is the degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma, which is often found in football players.

He passed away on Wednesday in Delaware at the age of 75.