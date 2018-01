HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was hurt in an accident on Route 202 in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, a car crashed off of Westfield Road heading westbound around noontime, and rolled over onto the driver’s side.

Holyoke firefighters had to free the driver from the car using the “jaws of life” to remove the roof. Cavagnac said the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is no word yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries.