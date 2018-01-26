Driver arrested after leading police on chase into Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is in custody Thursday night after police say the suspect led them on a dangerous car chase from Springfield to Holyoke.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers spotted a car with stolen license plates out of Connecticut on Armory Street around 7:35 p.m. and began a pursuit.

Police chase involving Springfield and Holyoke PD tonight pic.twitter.com/itltZM2LAV — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) January 26, 2018

Walsh said the driver sped off after officers activated flashing lights. The driver exited I-91 to Route 5 north, hitting a cruiser, then later on attempted to get on I-391 south in Holyoke.

The car failed due to mechanical issues, Walsh said. The car was stopped at the I-391 entrance ramp at Main Street in Holyoke.

No further details were available.