Can Trump’s immigration plan gain traction?

(NBC News) President Trump’s team is pushing a new immigration plan that offers a path to citizenship for nearly 1.8 million dreamers.

In return, he’s asking for $30 billion for border security, including the wall, an end to the visa lottery program and limits to family-based, or so-called “chain” migration.

Democrats say the president is holding dreamers hostage.

“We have a way to get forward with engaging in Donald Trump’s, I think, irrational ideas about what is necessary at the border,” says Senator Cory Booker.

For some republicans, the plan is too soft. Breitbart News is adopting the moniker “Don’s Amnesty Plan”.

