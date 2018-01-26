Amazon’s Alexa makes its Super Bowl prediction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amazon’s Alexa is predicting a Patriots loss in this year’s Super Bowl.

The device lets people ask it questions ranging from what’s the weather like today to who will win the Super Bowl?

This year Alexa responds with “I’m flying with the Eagles on this one, because of their relentless defense, and the momentum they’ve been riding off of their underdog status.”

“I thought that’s something you talk to, to remind you to get something, not make predictions on a sports game,” Jose Rosa, a local Patriots fan told 22News. “I know my Patriots are gonna do it. Brady’s proven it, five rings says it all. he’s going for number six.”

Alexa incorrectly predicted a Patriots loss to the Falcons in last years Super Bowl.

