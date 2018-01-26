Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for OUI on I-91

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 36 year-old man from Springfield was arrested early Friday morning, after state police allegedly caught him driving the wrong way down I-91.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News that the man began driving northbound in the southbound lane of I-91 in Enfield, Connecticut at around 1:30 A.M. Massachusetts troopers caught up with him a few miles away, near the Longmeadow Curve.

He has been arrested for operating under the influence. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.