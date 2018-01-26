6,300+ bags of heroin, nearly $11K in cash seized from Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman are facing several drug charges after Springfield police allegedly recovered more than 6,300 bags of heroin and thousands of dollars of cash from an apartment on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 22-year-old Matthew Headley and 24-year-old Katherine Carmona-Ortiz, both of Springfield, were arrested following the search of apartment 204 at 103 Pearl Street. Inside the residence, Walsh said officers found 6,320 bags of heroin, more than 80 rounds of various ammunition, and nearly $11,000 in cash.

Both suspects have been charged with distribution of a Class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, and drug violation near a school or park. Carmona-Ortiz is also facing a heroin trafficking charge.