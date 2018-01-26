3 western Mass. bridges received funds to help repair

(MassDOT) – The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded over $5.2 million to 12 communities to aid in the replacement or preservation of municipally-owned small bridges which are not eligible for federal aid under existing programs and are at high risk for full or partial closure in the near future if repairs are not made.

The funding is the second round of awards through the Administration’s Municipal Small Bridge Program, and was announced at a ceremony in Hubbardston by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, elected officials, and municipal leaders.

“Our Administration is committed to working closely with cities and towns across Massachusetts and empowering them to strengthen their infrastructure for safe and reliable travel,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The Municipal Small Bridge Program enables communities to invest in crucial repair and replacement projects for small bridges that serve as connections to schools, businesses, jobs, and families.

“We are proud to announce $5.2 million in funding through this round of the Municipal Small Bridge Program to partner with our cities and towns on preserving and replacing small bridges that help lead the way for local development economic activity,” said Lieutenant Governor Polito.

The Baker-Polito Administration has now awarded a total of approximately $21.2 million since creating the Municipal Small Bridge Program in August 2016. In March 2017, the Administration announced $16 million in the first round of funding awards.

The Administration has also awarded a total of approximately $17.7 million through its Complete Streets funding program, which was created in February 2016, in addition to investing $1 billion in improving and upgrading roads, bridges, sidewalks, multi-use paths, and intersections across the state in calendar year 2017.

“Even though these bridges are small, they are important links within these communities,” said Secretary Pollack. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, MassDOT is continuing to coordinate with municipalities to improve transportation infrastructure and ensure residents have access reliable travel options and do not have to navigate long detour routes because these bridges are taken out of service.”

“We appreciate the support of Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, as well as the state and local elected officials who have assisted with the development of the Municipal Small Bridge Program,” said Highway Administrator Gulliver “We are pleased to award $5.2 million in funding to these communities in round two in order to improve these bridges and ensure they allow for effective and safe travel for many years to come.”

The Municipal Small Bridge program is a need and merit based program that seeks to fund those applications that demonstrate a critical need or substantially extend the life of an existing small bridge that is between ten and twenty feet in length. Projects are evaluated according to a strict set of eligibility criteria that consider the condition, benefits, and repair status of each bridge.

Municipal Small Bridge Program Award Round Two Winners:

Blackstone will receive $198,500 to preserve a bridge on Elm Street.

East Bridgewater will receive $497,000 to replace a bridge on Elm Street over Beaver Brook.

Granville will receive $500,000 to preserve bridges over Beech Hill Road and Borden Brook Road over Alder Brook and Borden Brook.

Haverhill will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on East Broadway over Millvale Brook.

Hubbardston will receive $425,000 to preserve bridges on Williamsville Road and Ragged Hill Roads over Natty Pond Brook and Templeton Brook.

Leicester will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Church Street over Kettle Brook.

Manchester-by-the-Sea will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Central Street over Sawmill Brook.

Medway will receive $400,000 to preserve a bridge on West Street over Hopping Brook.

Norfolk will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Lawrence Street over Bush Pond.

North Brookfield will receive $485,000 to replace a bridge on Cider Mill Road over Coys Brook.

Orange will receive $420,000 to replace a bridge on East Road over West Brook.

Shelburne will receive $300,000 to replace a bridge on Bassett Road over Dragon Brook.

The available funding total for the Municipal Small Bridge Program is $50 million, and is being awarded gradually as applications are made. Please visit the following for more information: https://www.mass.gov/municipal-small-bridge-program.