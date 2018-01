(WWLP) – After nearly eight months in detention, an undocumented Iraqi immigrant and western Massachusetts resident is now free.

In a news release sent to 22News, the ACLU of Massachusetts said Niberd Abdalla was released after an order from Boston immigration court.

A rally was held in Northampton last July to press ICE to allow Abdalla to stay in the United States. He has been in the United States for more than 40 years, but never became a citizen.