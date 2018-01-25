Trump takes “America First” on the road

(NBC News) President Trump is taking his “America First” message to a global audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The president dismissed criticism that it’s an elitist gathering in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

“It’s about coming to America, investing your money, creating jobs, companies coming in,” Mr. Trump said.

Still, it’s what he said before leaving Washington that has many talking back home.

On immigration, Mr. Trump suggested a path to citizenship for so-called dreamers over the next decade.

“We’re are going to to morph into it,” the president said. “It’s going to happen at some point in the future.”

Meanwhile, A White House lawyer is already downplaying the president’s pledge to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation, saying any interview will be subject to terms still under negotiation.

