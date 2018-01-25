Police: Man held-up New Mexico Walgreens store, demanding ‘purple drank’

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The man suspected of holding up a Walgreens pharmacy at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon was captured by police after an attempt to flee the scene was foiled by a standard transmission.

Devin Michael Saucedo, 22, of the 1700 block of High Street, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the Walgreens store at 2300 E. Lohman Ave. just after noon on Wednesday to reports of an armed robbery. Investigators learned the suspect jumped the counter into the pharmacy and demanded that several employees give him oxycodone and promethazine with codeine, commonly known as “purple drank.”

Police allege that Saucedo attempted to carjack a Ford Fiesta near Gym Magic just behind the Walgreens. The owner of the vehicle told investigators that Saucedo wasn’t able to drive the Fiesta because it had a standard transmission and instead ordered him into the car at gunpoint and told him to drive to a home in the 100 block of Willow St.

After dropping Saucedo off, the driver of the Fiesta called 911 to advise authorities. Officers surrounded the home and took several people, including Saucedo, into custody. Saucedo allegedly matched witness descriptions of the suspect from the Walgreens robbery and the carjacking.

Police say no one was injured in the Walgreens robbery or the carjacking incident. Nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Saucedo is currently being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.