State Senate passes bill striking out-of-date laws off the books

BOSTON (WWLP) – The State Senate on Thursday passed legislation known as “The Nasty Women Act.”

You may be surprised to hear that Massachusetts still has laws on the books that criminalize abortion and ban contraception for un-married people. But the Senate passed a bill that would repeal those laws.

There are still laws on the books in Massachusetts that prohibit unmarried people from accessing contraception, criminalize abortions and ban the distribution of information about abortion and contraception.

While they are largely unenforceable, Massachusetts lawmakers are taking action to repeal the archaic laws. On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill that would have them removed from state law.

Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts supports the move. In a statement to 22News, Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, the group’s president and CEO, said in part:

“The Senate’s repeal of these unnecessary and harmful laws is a meaningful victory in our fight to protect reproductive rights and expand access to health care.”

The bill now moves onto the House for consideration.