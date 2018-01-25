Springfield man arrested in connection with West Springfield motel shooting

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after police say he exchanged gunfire in a parking lot of a motel with several individuals, damaging several rooms.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Isaiah Hall of Springfield is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without FID card.

Police found Hall surrounded by several motel guests, laying in a snowbank and suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Express Inn on 1557 Riverdale Street, a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Hall was taken to Baystate Medical Center and treated for his injuries. He was later arrested upon release from the hospital.

Officers also said a second victim who also fled the shooting location before police arrived checked-in at Holyoke Hospital. He was also transferred to Baystate Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Hall and the unidentified people involved in the shooting were not guests of the motel at the time. Police say the shooting was not random and that Hall and the others involved in the shooting knew each other.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.