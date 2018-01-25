Springfield College wrestlers still recovering from team building activity injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two members of the Springfield College wrestling team are still recovering from a January 4 sledding accident on campus.

We now know that two students suffered serious injuries, and that they were sledding in a canoe.

Max Valera’s mother, Donna Valera, told 22News five boys were sledding down a hill in a canoe, going 20 to 30 miles an hour when her son was ejected.

“Very scary, at first very devastating, because you don’t know, and you’re not able to be there to know the extent of the injuries,” Valera said. “Very scary.”

Valera sent 22News a photo of her son, who she said landed on his face, fracturing his nose, breaking his two front teeth, and requiring ten stitches to his forehead. She said her son returned to school last week, but he’s still recovering.

According to a GoFundMe page, the other injured wrestler, Griffin Reid is receiving physical, cognitive, and occupational therapies after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the accident.

Springfield College students are shocked.

“It’s awful because I hear about sporting events all the time that have gone wrong, and injuries,” Junior McKenzie Bingham told 22News. “But it’s kind of sad to know something so fun could turn into something so dangerous.”

Springfield College said their focus at this time is on Reid’s recovery.

22News spoke with the college’s communications department Thursday night.

They were unable to answer questions about any repercussions from this team building activity that went terribly wrong.