Shelburne Falls hoping to get federal grant to improve parking lot

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Tourists flock to downtown Shelburne Falls to see the Glacial Potholes and the Bridge of Flowers. But parking is often limited.

The town is applying for a Community Development Block Grant, a federal grant program for communities with populations of 50,000 or less. They hope to use the money to fund the reconstruction of the parking lot on Deerfield Avenue near the Glacial Potholes.

“There’s certainly a shortage of parking and a lot of people are unaware of the parking spaces here on Deerfield Avenue,” Richatd Clarity said. “The existing parking is spread out around town and people just aren’t aware where it’s located.”

Block Grant consultant Linda Overing told 22News that the Deerfield Ave. parking lot is underutilized because it has no lighting, and is not handicap-friendly.

Shelburne Falls will hold a public hearing on February 20 to discuss the grant application for the parking lot.