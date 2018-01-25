Springfield man arrested in CT after crash, carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car in Wallingford, Connecticut, and tried to carjack multiple people.

According to Wallingford Police Sgt. David Blythe, officers were called to a Sunoco gas station Wednesday morning just before 8:00 a.m., for a report of a man assaulting a woman. Further investigation revealed that the woman had stopped to help 32-year-old Juan Laporte, of Springfield, after he had crashed his car on I-91S in Wallingford. The woman allegedly drove Laporte to the gas station, with the intention of calling police about the accident.

Blythe said when they got there, Laporte tried to take the woman’s keys and tackled her to the ground. Another man allegedly intervened and was able to get the woman away from Laporte, but he moved on to another car.

Blythe said Laporte got into a man’s car as he was pumping gas, and drove away as the man hung on to the steering wheel, trying to stop him. Another witness tried to intervene, and allegedly got into the passenger’s side of the car in an attempt to take the keys out the ignition, but was unsuccessful and Blythe said he fell out of the car.

Blythe said in the Wallingford Police Department news release that Laporte drove onto the main road and back to the gas station parking lot multiple times with the car’s owner still hanging on to the steering wheel. He said Laporte eventually crashed the car, and tried to run away, but three men were able to stop him and hold onto him until officers got there.

Several of the people involved in the incident received minor injuries, but denied medical attention. An officer was also injured while attempting to arrest Laporte.

The Springfield resident has been charged with larceny, reckless endangerment, assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief, carjacking, criminal attempt to commit robbery, criminal attempt to commit larceny, reckless driving, and interfering/resisting arrest.

Laporte was held on $100,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday.