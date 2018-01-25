Pet of the Week: Choco the guinea pig

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Choco, a 1-year-old guinea pig. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Choco and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Choco

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Guinea pig

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Background

Meet Choco! He’s a handsome 1 year old guinea pig, and like most of his species, he’s gentle by nature and a good first pet for a child. Guinea pigs make a variety of excited sounds when they see their people (especially if their people are bringing treats to them!) Each day a guinea pig should be allowed time out of his cage in a supervised setting where he can move freely and interact with his human family.

THIS PET’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37551183#!/

Other Events

Puppy Kindergarten – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 6pm at 171 Union Street, Springfield – 5 weekly classes

Did your family get a puppy over the holidays? Are you overwhelmed with training? Here’s your answer! This class is for puppies ages 8 weeks to 5 months old. Your pup will learn how to:

Respond to basic commands

Be comfortable with handling

Walk attentively on leash

Learn to be comfortable with other people and new things

Play nicely with other pups

Intermediate Manners Dog Training Classes – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 7:15pm at 171 Union Street in Springfield – 5 weekly classes

This class is for dogs with some skills in basic cues such as sit, down, stay, leash walking and they should be able to pay attention to you.

Instruction will be geared to train your dog to be an even more mannerly and enjoyable part of your family. This includes training your dog to respond to you in increasingly challenging situations modeled on real-life situations.

For more information on dog training at Dakin, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

For more information on Dakin, visit dakinhumane.org.