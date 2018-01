SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lane on the westbound side of the North End Bridge will be closed Thursday. Drivers heading from Springfield into West Springfield should expect some delays from about 7:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

MassDOT says that the lane closure is needed for construction crews to safely work on the bridge.

There is no detour in place, but you may want to use the Memorial Bridge, the South End Bridge, or Interstate 91 as an alternate route between Springfield and West Springfield.