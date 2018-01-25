New Springfield fire commissioner sworn-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s new fire commissioner was sworn-in Thursday morning.

Bernard “B.J.” Calvi was formally installed during a ceremony held at Springfield Symphony Hall.

SFD is ready for Commissioner Calvi's installation ceremony pic.twitter.com/IE4fescul5 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 25, 2018

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Calvi would become the new fire commissioner last October. The mayor and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey were both there to watch Calvi swear in Tursday morning.

“Commissioner Calvi succinctly and directly answered all questions and scenarios with a strong command and vision to take our Fire Department to the next level – he’s a go-getter – very well versed in dealing with firefighting and community engagement,” Sarno said.

Calvi was a deputy fire chief in Agawam, and has been a firefighter for more than 20 years. He will serve a 5-year term as the Springfield fire commissioner, and have a starting salary of $145,000.

“I am looking forward to leading the Springfield Fire Department into the future, and working with its members to serve this great city,” Calvi said. “Last week was actually the Springfield Fire Department’s 224th birthday. So for 224 years, your Springfield fire department has protected us from fires, natural disasters, and medical emergencies.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno described the Springfield Fire Department as one of the most respected fire departments in the country.

Springfield has a new fire Commissioner pic.twitter.com/kCpOp9ARwo — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 25, 2018