New coalition expected to bring an end to human trafficking in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new effort is underway to combat human trafficking in western Massachusetts.

A new coalition has been formed, called Western Massachusetts Businesses Against Human Trafficking.

The group was put together by MGM Springfield early last year.

It’s made up of several local companies and business leaders, including MGM, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Longmeadow social worker Jennifer Falcone is coordinating the groups efforts.

“Make it harder for traffickers to find places to do business,” said Falcone. “Make it so the hotels in the area are not allowed for this to happen.”

The coalition is working with law enforcement to recognize, prevent and report cases of human trafficking.