Montague has drafted new regulations for recreational marijuana

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)- Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but the state is still working out how to regulate the industry.

Montague wants to restrict where recreational marijuana could be grown and sold in town.

“The state is going to enable licenses to be issued starting April 1st of this year so its important for communities to have their zoning in order,” said Wayne Ramsey, Town Planner for Montague.

The zoning bylaw would restrict where in town recreational marijuana cultivators and retailers could open. On Avenue A in the downtown, only retail shops would be allowed. Under the regulations, Marijuana growing facilities would be restricted to the town’s industrial and agricultural districts. Pot shops would also have to be at least 300 feet from schools. This was agreed to by both the police department and board of health.

“We are concerned with odor control. For that reason among others we wanted a 300 foot setback from any public or private schools in town,” said Gina McNelly, Director of the Board of Health in Montague.

McNelly said no company would be able to post any signage indicating that they grow or sell weed. They also would need to acquire a special permit through the town.

Montague residents will be able to vote on these recreational marijuana regulations at the town meeting on February 15th.