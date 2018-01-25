Massachusetts taps Northern Pass for hydropower project

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has given preliminary approval to Eversource’s Northern Pass proposal to deliver hydropower to the state from Quebec.

State officials on Thursday said the project had been selected from among dozens that had submitted bids under a 2016 state law that called for a significant boost to the supply of renewable energy in Massachusetts.

Eversource plans to build a 192-mile transmission line from hydroelectric plants in Canada that will carry power through New Hampshire.

Massachusetts Commissioner of Energy Resources Judith Judson says Northern Pass was selected because it offered the “greatest overall value” to the state and its utility customers.

State officials say the next step will be to negotiate a final contract with Northern Pass before the project is given final approval by utility regulators.