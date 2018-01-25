Longmeadow residents vote to rezone Brewer-Young mansion

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents voted Thursday night to rezone the Brewer-Young mansion, a historic mansion in the center of the town that has become the center of controversy.

The current owners want the property rezoned for business use, but not everyone thinks that’s a good idea.

Hundreds packed the gym at the Longmeadow High School Thursday night to vote.

“Well I really don’t want to see the property fall into disuse and get more decayed, I’d love to see it saved,” said Ray Christensen of Longmeadow.

The once grand gilded age home has fallen into disrepair over the last decade after being left vacant.

“We all are in favor of saving the Young mansion, the issue is that we differ on the solution,” Henry Cropsey of Longmeadow told 22News. “We believe that it’s in the residential zone and that there are residential solutions that have not been fully explored.”

The vote to rezone the property needed a two-thirds majority to pass. It passed 857 to 381.