Local repair shops getting more customers as pothole problems increase

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money.

West Side Tire and Auto Service told 22News some of the most common problems caused by hitting a bad pothole are torn tires, bent rims, and even damaged suspension parts.

The shop said hitting a pothole can cost you anywhere from $100 to $600 depending on the damage.

Justin Parzychowski, from West Side Tire and Auto Service, said the materials car parts are made of today make pothole problems worse.

“The cars now, they’re making them lighter for fuel economy and emissions and stuff like that, so a lot of the suspension parts, control arms and stuff are made of aluminum, and aluminum just bends easier than steel does,” Parzychowski told 22News.

West Side Auto and Tire Service said they’ve been busy with pothole damage repairs since the first warm up after bitterly cold temperatures earlier this month.