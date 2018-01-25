Local organization helping military families in need get by

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts military families in need have a new friend to turn to for help.

Since Project New Hope opened its doors in Holyoke last summer, it’s baby pantry has helped hundreds of military families with everything from diapers to children’s clothing

“Veterans don’t have as many options when it comes to baby items to share with them,” said Brooke Calloway, a volunteer at the veterans organization. “Especially western Massachusetts has a huge need for it.”



Calloway said the demand for their limited resources has been so great, Project New Hope needs help to replenish their supplies.

Click here for more information on how you can donate supplies to Project New Hope >>>>