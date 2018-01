Sarah Elizabeth Charles is an accomplished alumna of the Community Music School of Springfield, and she’s back to perform in a benefit concert for the school.

Benefit Concert for the Community Music School of Springfield featuring Sarah Elizabeth Charles

January 26th – 7pm

Robyn Newhouse Hall at the Community Music School of Springfield – 127 State Street

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 for students

communitymusicschool.com

413-732-8428