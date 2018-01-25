Health officials report 32 flu-related deaths in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of flu-related deaths in Connecticut is on the rise.

On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health announced that 32 people have died from virus between Aug. 27, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2018.

Officials say of these deaths, 28 were among patients aged 65 or older. Two were between 50 and 64-years-old, while one was between 25 and 49-years-old and another was between five and 17-years-old.

“The peak flu season may still be several weeks away. I encourage Connecticut residents who have not yet received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino.

This new number marks a large increase from the 21 reported deaths just last week.

On Wednesday, DPH announced a number of free and low cost flu shots are being provided at several locations across Connecticut on Saturday, Jan. 27.