Hadley creamery makes Super Bowl-inspired bet with Philadelphia ice cream shop

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County creamery has made a friendly bet with an ice cream shop in Pennsylvania ahead of the big game.

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Maple Valley Ice Cream Company in Hadley and Bassetts Ice Cream in Philadelphia are joining in the competition.

Maple Valley’s owner said this is the second year he’s put pints on the Patriots winning.

The losing team will have to wear t-shirts from the other creamery for two weeks, as well as serve a signature flavor named after the winning team.

Maple Valley Creamery said the Philadelphia shop has already made suggestions.

“I haven’t, but they’ve told us to make a Mint Oreo so that it’s green in honor of the Eagles,” said Maple Valley Creamery owner Bruce Jenks.

Maple Valley’s owner said in the past, Gisele Bundchen has actually instagrammed with Maple Valley Ice Cream on the table to be served.