Greenfield police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post on the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page, the armed robbery happened Tuesday evening at Call’s Corner Store on Conway Street. The suspect allegedly displayed a firearm, and was wearing a camo print mask over the lower part of his face.

Greenfield police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is believed to be a white man who is about 6′ tall.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Greenfield police dispatch at 413-773-5411 or 911.