Flu suspected in 12-year-old’s death

(WPTV) A Florida family is heartbroken after they say flu killed their 12-year-old son.

The child’s stepdad, Mike Medwin, says that their son, Dylan Winnik, stayed home from school with symptoms similar to the common cold. Medwin said the boy was tired and had a runny nose.

On Tuesday, his stepdad said, they checked his temperature for what turned out to be the last time, and it was in the normal range, around 98 degrees. A couple hours later he had passed away at his father’s home in West Palm Beach, Medwin said.

Dylan’s family says they were told he died of the flu, but health officials say that cannot be confirmed pending more testing and autopsy results.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2nbTpnX