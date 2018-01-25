Florida man sentenced to jail for drug distribution in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man will spend more than 15 months in jail for distributing cocaine in Springfield.

According to the the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 40-year-old Angel Martinez was sentenced to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Martinez pleaded guilty in September 2017, to distributing cocaine in Springfield on May 19, 2015.

Martinez’s conviction was part of an 11-month investigation into cocaine, heroin, and firearms trafficking in the area by members of the Latin Kings street gang.

As a result, 16 people were arrested in 2015 on federal drug and firearms charges.