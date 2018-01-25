Creamy Cioppino Fettuccini with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

It’s a creamy pasta dish that’s sure to warm you up during the cold winter months. George Giotsas, owner, chef, and pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us how to make Creamy Cioppino Fettuccini.

Creamy Cioppino Fettuccini

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 Shallots, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon Guajillo Chili powder

1 cup white wine

23 ounces marinara sauce

½ pound mussels, cleaned

½ pound scallops

1/3-pound raw shrimp, deveined & shell on

½ pound cod, chopped into bite sized pieces

6 ounce calamari and octopus

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. fresh Italian parsley

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup basil, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, salt and cayenne. Sauté over medium heat until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add wine. Cook until reduced, about 3 minutes. Add marinara. Continue cooking, with lid on, over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Add cleaned mussels and continue cooking, with lid on for 5 minutes. Add scallops, shrimp, fish and crab meat and cook an additional 5 minutes with the lid on.

Stir in heavy cream and heat through.

Serve over pasta and top with parsley and basil

Grated parmesan if desired.

Serves 4-6

