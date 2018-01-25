Congressman Neal congratulates Chesterfield on receiving significant federal grant

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal paid a visit to the Hilltowns Thursday.

Congressman Neal was in Chesterfield to offer his congratulations on a significant federal grant.

It’s a $1.7 million HUD grant meant to support the work to end homelessness. It’s designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.

Hilltown CDC provides rental assistance and housing, and 181 people will benefit from the grant.

“I think frequently, when people look at the challenges that come with securing a proper home and property for individuals, I think people see it as an urban issue, when the truth is, the issues of homelessness are widespread across the country,” said Congressman Neal.

The money will be disbursed among seven Pioneer Valley agencies that are working with the homeless.

The goal is to get homeless people off the streets, out of shelters and into permanent housing.