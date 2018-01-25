Chicopee war veteran who inspired others laid to rest

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A World War II veteran from Chicopee who touched the lives of countless other veterans around the world was laid to rest on Thursday.

Ninety-one-year-old Charles Kovitch was buried at the Western Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

He was a hero to the many veterans who had benefited from “hands across the sea”, which he founded, sending packages to American troops overseas.

He also raised money to fly aging New England veterans to view the war memorials in the nation’s capital.