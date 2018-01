CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting on Muzzy Street Thursday evening.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News police responded to possible shots fired a little after 6 p.m.

Wilk said there are no reports of any injuries and that “this is still [an] active investigation.”

Wilk added that there is no immediate threat to the public or residents in that area.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.